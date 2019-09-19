Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Its Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $337,410 as Market Value Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $396,690

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 5,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 12,306 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $868,000, down from 17,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 190.79% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 19,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $250.91. About 44,655 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $676.52 million for 39.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.87M shares. Nomura Inc has 0.27% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 844,231 shares. Bridges Management accumulated 0.04% or 15,835 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Corp reported 70,852 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 98 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 9.76 million shares. Redwood Cap Management Lc holds 1.91% or 397,121 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 400 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 16,347 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt stated it has 153 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of The West accumulated 0.48% or 58,462 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.06% or 593,600 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 3.91% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series (SLYG) by 61,449 shares to 309,573 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 1 3 (SHY) by 33,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern (NASDAQ:NTRS).