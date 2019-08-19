Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Stock Value Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 665,828 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.44 million, up from 648,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $287.65. About 989,369 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.94. About 637,033 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 50.55 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 4,681 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cornerstone Advisors has 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,842 are owned by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Earnest Prtn Llc reported 37 shares stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,826 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 6,229 shares. Natixis has 525,237 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.03% or 1.07 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 411,975 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.34M shares to 287,100 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).