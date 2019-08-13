Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83M, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $127.84. About 28,188 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (MS) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 17,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 133,958 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 151,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 177,051 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Cricket-Longer format losing significance among youngsters – Morgan; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investors Should ‘Buy This Market’ (Video); 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 25/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Rams’ Morgan Fox Suffers Torn ACL

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.