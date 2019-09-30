Morgan Stanley Upped Its Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $123.16 Million; As Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $986,580

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 115,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62 million, down from 123,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 386,647 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 219.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 9.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 13.79 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.29 million, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 5.91 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – VALE WON’T FLOOD MARKET WITH CARAJAS HIGH-GRADE ORE: POPPINGA; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 3.93M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 126,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,556 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Lc invested in 0.72% or 27,150 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 714,102 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Co stated it has 9,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel reported 2,051 shares stake. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Navellier And accumulated 21,245 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 23,700 shares. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Com owns 20,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,245 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Asset Management One Communications accumulated 130,903 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 45,311 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.