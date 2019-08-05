Morgan Stanley Upped Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $1.84 Million as Valuation Rose; Hess (HES) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Holding by $692,011 as Shares Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 3.03M shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 9,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 41,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 32,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.75. About 625,708 shares traded or 242.23% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,361 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 19,798 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Praesidium Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 8.2% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 5,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,509 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd owns 0.93% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 593,503 shares. 3,278 are held by Barclays Public Limited. Smithfield Tru Co reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Morgan Stanley reported 41,421 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Commerce Bank accumulated 0% or 1,213 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.34% or 49,806 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,911 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 51,239 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $47.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 122,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,170 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.70 million activity. HESS JOHN B had sold 167,834 shares worth $8.87M on Tuesday, February 5. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Hill Gregory P. on Thursday, February 7. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,872 shares to 13,432 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).