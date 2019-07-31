Morgan Stanley Upped Its Crane Co (CR) Stake by $534,072 as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bp Plc Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 478,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.79 million, down from 484,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 61.12 million shares traded or 130.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 6,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 72,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 168,506 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.04% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 635,841 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 10,240 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 17,916 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 138,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 48,750 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Origin Asset Llp accumulated 0.64% or 90,600 shares. First Republic holds 0.01% or 19,985 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Llc has 0.08% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 12,082 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.29% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 95,265 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 54,429 shares to 35,621 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (EQL) by 11,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,998 shares, and cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Partners has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Natl Insur Com Tx has 4.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 440,295 shares. Wedgewood Prtn stated it has 8.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 148,813 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability has invested 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 2.07% or 234,398 shares. Gfs Lc owns 109,471 shares. Aristotle Capital Lc owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Limited Company invested in 2.97% or 20,199 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 111,518 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 6,125 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd accumulated 4,450 shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.81% or 762,040 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 150,764 shares. 22,883 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 24,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

