Morgan Stanley Upped By $53.81 Million Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $11200 highest and $8500 lowest target. $103.83’s average target is 1.85% above currents $101.94 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. See Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

Morgan Stanley increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) stake by 148.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 2.34M shares as Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG)’s stock rose 26.53%. The Morgan Stanley holds 3.91M shares with $93.65M value, up from 1.57M last quarter. Nanostring Technologies Inc now has $831.16M valuation. The stock decreased 7.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 569,114 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. also sold $43.24M worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Publication Demonstrates First Use of NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler in Neuroscience – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 292,336 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Voloridge Inv Lc, Florida-based fund reported 9,164 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Rhenman Asset Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 120,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 200 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 1.23M shares. Spark Invest Mgmt holds 0.3% or 269,400 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 400,000 shares. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated LP holds 0.19% or 555,637 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Amer International Group Inc has 16,601 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NanoString Tech has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 30.06% above currents $23.45 stock price. NanoString Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Morgan Stanley decreased Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 21,005 shares to 4,609 valued at $127,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) stake by 120,089 shares and now owns 56,876 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort L P has 0.4% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 21,922 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gru Inc holds 75,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has 18 shares. 250 are owned by Manchester Mgmt Ltd. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 17,858 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 14,841 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0.04% or 43,379 shares. Millennium Llc accumulated 0% or 3,265 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 25,720 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt owns 4,150 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 162 shares. Sei Communication owns 241,744 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability invested in 3,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 1.27 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women

More important recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.