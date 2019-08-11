Morgan Stanley Trimmed Wd (WDFC) Position by $2.83 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $378,480 as Stock Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 16,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 38,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 55,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 78,537 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,325 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.40 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,482 were reported by Creative Planning. 256,088 are owned by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. 1,362 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 9,446 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank holds 2,398 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 20,898 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.14% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 55,958 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bluestein R H And holds 3,950 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 42,903 shares. 2,069 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg Incorporated. Alliancebernstein LP owns 20,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 115,435 shares to 991,970 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 30,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 11,810 shares to 37,276 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 59,000 shares. 40,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Weiss Multi holds 9,990 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 112,883 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 27,646 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 64,175 shares. Carlson LP reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 14,167 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 483,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,757 are held by Jacobs Ca. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Duncker Streett & holds 2,770 shares.

