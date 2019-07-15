Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Nustar Energy LP (NS) Stake by $4.07 Million; Share Value Rose; M&T Bank Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $1.91 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 156,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 657,938 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69 million, down from 814,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 36,588 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 18,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,511 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.86M, down from 277,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 82,148 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Bagging Advanced Disposal Services – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Has ‘Greater Confidence’ In Waste Management’s Leadership Team – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,581 shares to 84,790 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 9,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 4,641 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fincl Advisory Service Inc reported 5,838 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Adirondack invested in 0.94% or 12,725 shares. 583,024 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,682 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1.75M shares or 0.67% of the stock. The South Dakota-based First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Investec Asset Limited owns 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 58,300 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 9,562 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fin has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 44,835 shares. Page Arthur B invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsr Ltd has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 19,707 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.72M for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NS’s profit will be $20.47M for 37.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $104,530 activity.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sector Shrinks, Prices Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.