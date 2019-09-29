Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Inogen (INGN) Position as Stock Declined; Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake by $19.06 Million; Valuation Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 129,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 102,432 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 231,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 203,161 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.51M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 527,559 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.31% or 3.65 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Palisade Management Limited Company Nj accumulated 3,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 8 shares. 1,979 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 13,161 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd has 0.04% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 15,034 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.59% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc reported 4,839 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 141,077 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 170,875 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $166.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 109,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $5.05M for 51.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of stock or 725,008 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 35,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1,500 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,152 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 236,460 shares. American Century holds 0% or 23,373 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 1.21 million shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 223,630 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,422 shares. 3,615 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Tekla Capital Management Lc stated it has 13,590 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 38,469 shares stake. Putnam Invs Limited Company accumulated 56,360 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 42,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

