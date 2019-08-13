Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Holding by $1.18 Million; Valuation Rose; Cibc Asset Management Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Boosted by $6.25 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 62.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 70,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 182,098 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, up from 111,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 2.08 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 131,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162,000, down from 147,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 145,810 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 18/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber’s (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on CatchMark Joint Venture Acquisition Call (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/05/2018 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Provides Corporate Update with Emphasis on Patent Portfolio; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER – CO TO FUND ITS INVESTMENT OF UP TO $227.5 MLN IN JOINT VENTURE THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS MULTI-DRAW TERM LOAN AND CASH ON HAND; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Country State Bank has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livingston Gru Incorporated Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Management) reported 12,395 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 15,932 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 50,250 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 24,086 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 130,510 shares. King Luther Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Delaware-based Riverhead Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 4,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Symons Capital Mngmt invested in 129,339 shares. Fdx holds 0.2% or 53,562 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 70,292 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% or 18,106 shares in its portfolio.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 5,338 shares to 40,501 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 612,428 are held by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 16,119 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Com owns 90,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 134,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,140 shares in its portfolio. Granite Partners Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 213,144 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp stated it has 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 1.37M are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.02% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 2.67M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 0.25% stake.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $135,969 activity. Shares for $9,710 were bought by Davis Brian M.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 150,279 shares to 338,017 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 199,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).