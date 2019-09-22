Morgan Stanley Trimmed Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $4.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose While Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted Stake by $408,900

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 72,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 87,070 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 159,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 807,554 shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 62,618 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93 million, up from 60,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08M shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 1.01% or 6.66 million shares. Saturna Corporation reported 306,856 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has 1,318 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.62% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 2,242 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Georgia-based Crawford Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 6,993 are owned by Boston Family Office. 89,553 were reported by Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Com. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 145 shares. Monetary Management Group invested in 1.76% or 26,185 shares. Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,500 shares. Mairs & Inc holds 1.30M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.68M shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares to 8,060 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,757 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc (Prn) by 2.68M shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 36,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontline Ltd.