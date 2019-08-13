Morgan Stanley Starts Coverage On Afya (AFYA) with $29.2000 Target; Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Its Amerco (UHAL) Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased Amerco (UHAL) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as Amerco (UHAL)’s stock rose 3.77%. The Indaba Capital Management Lp holds 67,718 shares with $25.16 million value, down from 72,777 last quarter. Amerco now has $6.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $351.8. About 54,956 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco

In a analysts report sent to clients and investors on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst just began coverage of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) with “Overweight” rating. The target is set to $29.2000.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 172,925 shares traded. Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm provides educational services and products, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It currently has negative earnings. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy.

More notable recent Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Afya Educacional (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lists on NASDAQ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Afya IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Afya Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Afya Opens Above IPO Price – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMERCO Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMERCO’s (UHAL) Management Discusses Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.