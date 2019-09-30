Morgan Stanley Stake in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Has Decreased by $1.09 Million; As W P Carey (WPC) Shares Rose, Honeywell International Increased Position by $583,200

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 24,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 209,545 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 62.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 28,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 16,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, down from 44,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 52,181 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PLOW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.70 million shares or 0.12% more from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Public reported 4,581 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Btc Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,952 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company owns 146,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 1,812 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru holds 0.2% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 535,857 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 1,724 shares. Chatham Cap Gru reported 26,763 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,800 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 5,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,483 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 78,972 shares. Northern stated it has 283,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Llp stated it has 5,472 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 138,560 shares to 392,335 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Douglas Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “SoftBank to Buy at Least $750 Million of WeWork Parent Shares in IPO – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $10.94 million for 23.28 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.96% negative EPS growth.

