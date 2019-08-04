Morgan Stanley Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Boosted by $35.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 199,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 10.20 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.83 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 205,232 shares to 24,936 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,859 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24 are held by Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amp Ltd reported 0.29% stake. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,725 shares. Field And Main State Bank has 0.84% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,070 shares. Highland Capital Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.78% or 6,570 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 6,715 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust holds 0.08% or 9,679 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc holds 133,730 shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). American Ins Com Tx invested in 0.39% or 42,260 shares. Stifel Fin invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Huntington State Bank invested in 0.75% or 258,528 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares to 46,755 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).