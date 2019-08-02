Morgan Stanley Reiterates a Overweight Rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and $79.0000 Target; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $860,587

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its stock rating noted as Overweight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $79.0000 target price on the $3.35 billion market cap company or 35.53% upside potential. This was disclosed in a report on 2 August.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 4,459 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 49,158 shares with $9.50 million value, up from 44,699 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 694,834 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 70 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc has 1.01M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 974,072 shares in its portfolio. 26,991 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Bluecrest holds 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) or 6,914 shares. 6,773 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.02% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 451,296 shares. Sei Investments Commerce has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Capital Intll Ca accumulated 48,050 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 31,268 shares. Principal Gp invested in 14,978 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,915 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 202,329 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultragenyx has $92 highest and $59 lowest target. $74.43’s average target is 27.69% above currents $58.29 stock price. Ultragenyx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of RARE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $217 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $223 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21.