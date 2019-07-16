Morgan Stanley Reiterates a “Overweight” Rating on Teleflex Common Stock (TFX) and $345.0000 Target; Liquid Media Group LTD.HARES (YVR) Shorts Raised By 7.51%

The financial company have set price target of $345.0000 on Teleflex Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:TFX) shares. This is 3.00% from the stock close price. In a research note shared with investors on Tuesday, 16 July, Morgan Stanley maintained their “Overweight” rating on shares of TFX.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Teleflex Incorporated’s (NYSE:TFX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teleflex launches worldwide recall of breathing tubes – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem on board with Teleflex UroLift device – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Announces Publication of a Large Real-World Study Confirming Results from Controlled Clinical Studies of the UroLift® System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54 million for 32.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $334.96. About 148,009 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. $356,250 worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) shares were bought by HEINMILLER JOHN C.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $350 highest and $287 lowest target. $327.71’s average target is -2.16% below currents $334.96 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $348 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TFX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $315 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TFX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Teleflex Incorporated shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 4,700 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,497 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 38,374 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Lc accumulated 57,758 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 18,558 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc owns 5,688 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability holds 940 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 11,514 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 19,134 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 102 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 2,690 shares stake. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 139 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.46 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 84.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.