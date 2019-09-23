Morgan Stanley Reiterated Nuance Communications (NUAN) As Equal-Weight; Has Target Price Of $15.0000; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Has 0.92 Sentiment

They currently have a $15.0000 target price on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN). Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential downside of -10.29% from the company’s current stock price. This was revealed to investors in an analyst note on Monday, 23 September.

Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 108 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 118 decreased and sold positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 68.45 million shares, down from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Urban Outfitters Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 79 Increased: 59 New Position: 49.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 2.17 million shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northern Corporation reported 1.36M shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.01% or 635,781 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co holds 300 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 93,200 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 3,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 58,190 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Manhattan owns 1,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 119 are held by Ruggie Capital Group. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 363,933 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.03% stake. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 68.81 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urban Outfitters Continues To Deteriorate – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Urban Outfitters talks tariff strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. for 2.76 million shares. Sib Llc owns 263,038 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 1.32% invested in the company for 883,270 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 890,453 shares.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 2.99M shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.54M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.