Morgan Stanley Reiterated Etsy (ETSY) As “Equal-Weight”; Has Target Price Of $57.0000; Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) Has 2 Sentiment

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.82, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 24 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 12 decreased and sold holdings in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 14.47 million shares, up from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Natures Sunshine Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 6.

In a research report sent to investors and clients on today, Morgan Stanley maintained their “Equal-Weight” rating on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock. The TP would suggest a potential upside of 0.58% from company’s previous close.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $154.42 million. It operates through four divisions: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. It has a 50.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 20.19% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. for 2.52 million shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 2.29 million shares or 10.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 4.52% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 2.09% in the stock. Fosun International Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 2.85 million shares.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 65.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

Among 2 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Etsy has $7000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 15.28% above currents $56.67 stock price. Etsy had 8 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. ETSY’s profit will be $16.00M for 101.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Etsy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.