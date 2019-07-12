Morgan Stanley Reconfirms a Overweight Rating on UnitedHealth Group Common Stock (DE) (UNH) and $298.0000 Target; TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Evercore upgraded the shares of TGNA in report on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Noble Financial. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. Barrington maintained the shares of TGNA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Wednesday, March 20. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Morgan Stanley have a $298.0000 target on the stock. The target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock (DE) (NYSE:UNH)‘s last stock close price. This rating was released in an analyst note on Friday, 12 July.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 19.12 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Delta Flies Higher; UnitedHealth Perks Up – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $253.74 billion. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It has a 20.61 P/E ratio. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.71’s average target is 2.38% above currents $265.4 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

The stock increased 1.62% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $265.4. About 1.19 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.24 million shares. Miles Cap accumulated 3,015 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.57% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 465,507 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 3.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markel Corp owns 599,000 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.6% or 9,452 shares. 184,983 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. United Kingdom-based Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has invested 1.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, M&R Mgmt has 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,256 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 1,284 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,375 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 132,807 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 252,354 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08 million. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 112,529 shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 48.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 26/04/2018 – Correcting and Replacing Press Release: TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – TEGNA Stations WXIA, KHOU and WUSA Win Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards; 06/04/2018 – Hearst Autos finds Cars.com appealing but size is an impediment –; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – Gannett to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 23/05/2018 – For the First Time in More Than 30 Years, a Flag Will Be Placed at Every Fort Snelling National Cemetery Headstone; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend