Morgan Stanley Reconfirms $29.0000 Price Objective On Fastenal Company – Common Stock (FAST), Reconfirms “Equal-Weight” Rating; Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Northland. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. See Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) latest ratings:

13/06/2019 Broker: Northland Rating: Outperform New Target: $1.5000 Reinitiate

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley have $29.0000 target on Fastenal Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FAST). Morgan Stanley’s target would indicate a potential downside of -3.88% from the company’s previous stock close. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in a report on Friday, 12 July.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 180,624 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.20 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. The company??s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $3100 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 90.02% above currents $30.17 stock price. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 43,124 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 119 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,675 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 8,032 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,325 shares. Legacy Capital Inc invested 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Intersect Cap Limited has 4,512 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 92,529 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,488 shares stake. Peoples Financial Services Corp reported 1.36% stake. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 155,761 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,029 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.06M shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. 39,583 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. 5,000 shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J, worth $302,550.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) or 65,061 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 107,859 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 14,192 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Weiss Asset Mgmt L P accumulated 26,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 187,713 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com holds 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) or 30,189 shares. State Street Corporation reported 74,081 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.25 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5.93 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 6,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,400 activity. The insider LEDDY JEFFREY A bought 50,000 shares worth $57,500. Marks Joshua bought $10,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,400 activity.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.51 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.