Morgan Stanley Reconfirms $176.0000 Target Price per Share On Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Reconfirms Overweight Rating; Axa Equitable Holdings (EQH) Shorts Decreased By 4.11%

Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) had a decrease of 4.11% in short interest. EQH’s SI was 15.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.11% from 16.26 million shares previously. With 3.65 million avg volume, 4 days are for Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s short sellers to cover EQH’s short positions. The SI to Axa Equitable Holdings Inc’s float is 5.36%. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 87,246 shares traded. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has risen 2.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical EQH News: 14/05/2018 – AXA secures financing for acquisition of XL Group; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REITERATED, EXPECTS DEBT GEARING AT 32 PCT FY 2018 AND BELOW 28 PCT BY END-2020; 29/05/2018 – BLABLACAR AND AXA AXAF.PA ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ANNUAL CAR INSURANCE PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 AXA AXAF.PA SAYS COMPLETED IPO OF AXA EQUITABLE, OVERALL PROCEEDS AT USD 4.0 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 23/05/2018 – Uber Extends Insurance Deal With Axa to Cover Drivers in Europe; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AXA at IFS ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS SECURED FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF XL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – AXA Property Trust Ltd: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Uber, AXA to Offer Insurance to European Drivers

The financial firm have set price target of $176.0000 on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares. This is 40.27% from the previous stock close. In a report shared with investors and clients on 14 August, Morgan Stanley restate their Overweight rating on shares of PXD.

Among 3 analysts covering AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AXA Equitable Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital maintained AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.90 billion. It operates through four divisions: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Amer owns 30,556 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 2,122 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 164,239 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 31,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc holds 12,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,952 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 153,739 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8,899 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.20 million shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 44,544 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Creative Planning reported 7,227 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.97 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Among 8 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $198 highest and $158 lowest target. $180.13’s average target is 43.56% above currents $125.47 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Mizuho downgraded the shares of PXD in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by TD Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $185 target.