Morgan Stanley Reconfirms $15.0000 TP On Marathon Oil (MRO), Reconfirms Equal-Weight Rating; Ufp Technologies Has 1.95 Sentiment

The company have set price target of $15.0000 on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares. This is 30.43% from the last stock close. In analysts report shared with investors and clients on Friday, 4 October, Morgan Stanley maintained their Equal-Weight rating on shares of MRO.

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 41 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 21 sold and reduced stakes in Ufp Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 5.18 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 58.00% above currents $11.5 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MRO in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Friday, September 20. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2100 target.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $85.71M for 26.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 621,827 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 311,570 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 1% invested in the company for 43,785 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.62% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 147,924 shares.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.73 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.