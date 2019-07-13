Morgan Stanley Raised Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position; Rdl Financial Increased Position in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 75,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 680,961 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.40M, up from 605,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 393,923 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Dürheimer As New Board Member; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 99,216 shares to 14,644 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 436,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,527 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,511 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 52,061 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 453 shares. 51,785 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Dean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Utah Retirement System holds 6,679 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 28,300 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.14% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 45,731 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd holds 0.35% or 42,736 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Com reported 42,100 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 38,129 are held by First Republic Mngmt. Highland Cap Management LP owns 57,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has 6,297 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.05% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stars Align For Penske Automotive’s Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2016, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Teslaâ€™s Shift to an Online Sales Model Is Positive for Tesla Stock – Investorplace.com” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) CEO Roger Penske on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Share Price Is Up 23% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank accumulated 43,000 shares. 13,145 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. Charter Trust Com owns 21,246 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors invested in 0.32% or 147,656 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,924 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.7% stake. Moreover, Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,416 shares. Westwood Gru has 1.04M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 757,662 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Puzo Michael J holds 22,669 shares. 51,979 are owned by Blue Chip Partners. Buckhead Cap invested in 33,775 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 230,592 shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.