Morgan Stanley Raised Its Marchex (MCHX) Stake; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Trimmed Its Stake by $22.51 Million

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 4041.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 117,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 120,447 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 2,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.0452 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5052. About 92,340 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 3.97M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 191,065 shares. Usa Portformulas accumulated 80,854 shares. Consolidated Investment Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cim Mangement stated it has 25,456 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 16,786 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Mgmt Limited invested in 31,979 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,257 shares. Telemus Capital accumulated 22,799 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bessemer Gp reported 757,426 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com invested in 357,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 144,228 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 738,013 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability invested in 19,638 shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.07 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 591,736 shares to 18.40M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 162,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,770 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

