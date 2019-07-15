Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Stake; Seatown Holdings Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 11.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 5.72 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Jakob Bro/Thomas Morgan/Joey Baron, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London – a three-way conversation; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $53.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Baycom Corp.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Stock: Should CGC Investors Err on the Side of Caution? – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Will a Trade Truce Stave Off a Recession? – GuruFocus.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.11 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 0.54% or 128,943 shares. 436,828 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Principal Gru has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Voya Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 2,768 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 524 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 476,265 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com holds 0.44% or 148,949 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 262,457 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb reported 4,871 shares. 21,412 were reported by Eastern Comml Bank. South State Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 19,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 14,478 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Loses JEDI Lawsuit: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.