Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Price Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered Its Position by $2.10 Million; As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $902,486

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag analyzed 50,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 10.04 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc analyzed 8,762 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 83,652 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,135 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 63 shares. Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 2,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 8,261 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 9,071 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 2,304 shares. State Street Corp holds 2.30M shares. Westfield Mngmt Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 296,985 shares. 55,069 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Verition Fund Management Lc holds 4,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.