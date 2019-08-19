Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stake Held by Jefferies Group Llc; Scotia Capital Holds Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,223 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 31,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 1940% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 10,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.74M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 29/05/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Early Repurchase(s); 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments America invested 0.61% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.21% or 81,198 shares. 15,365 are held by Bb&T. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 152,776 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has 851,422 shares. Fincl Services Corporation has 451 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.05% stake. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr accumulated 1.56% or 14,563 shares. Personal Capital Corp owns 21,913 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,215 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.39% or 17,030 shares. Rech & Management reported 1.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 37,054 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $47.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,187 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,223 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp holds 18,801 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wharton Business Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shelton Capital invested in 3,449 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 835,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 18,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 18,925 shares. Fosun Intl holds 0.01% or 5,477 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 13,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,831 were reported by Sunbelt.