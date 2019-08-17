Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Shareholder Jane Street Group Increased Stake by $798,000 as Share Value Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Increased Position by $2.15 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 160,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 141,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Fed Will Get Close to Signaling Four Rate Hikes (Video); 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT MORGAN STANLEY ONLY EXCEPTION; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 29/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S SAPERSTEIN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bankshares holds 0.04% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 232,139 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 788 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.29% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tanaka Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 108,626 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt holds 1.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 122,870 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 45.46M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 558,303 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fincl Professionals Inc accumulated 95 shares. Mirae Asset Global Commerce Limited invested 0.92% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mcf Advisors Limited owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 39,223 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 23 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 281,600 shares. Gibraltar Management stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Telemus reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 2.89% or 501,000 shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 14,587 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur Company stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Roanoke Asset Management Ny holds 0.81% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 41,413 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.71 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 414,430 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (GULF) by 49,676 shares to 11,566 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,900 shares, and cut its stake in China Eastn Airls Ltd (NYSE:CEA).