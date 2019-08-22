Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Share Price Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Its Position; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Old National Bancorp Has Upped by $1.24 Million Its Holding

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 20,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 51,306 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 30,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 2.87 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$12 FROM C$13; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 19/03/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Interview With Congressional Candidate Morgan Murtaugh; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 10/04/2018 – AdvisorHub: Merrill and Morgan Stanley Part Ways with Midwestern Brokers; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

