Morgan Stanley Positive On Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD) with GBX 210.00 Target; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering The Gap, Inc. (GPS)

Stock research analysts at Morgan Stanley issued “Overweight” rating on Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD). The firm has started coverage in a research report revealed to clients on 12 August. Morgan Stanley’s target price per share would suggest upside of 40.23% from the company’s last price.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 79.67% above currents $17.81 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) latest ratings:

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 40.07 billion GBP. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 144 lowest target. GBX 188.43’s average target is 25.89% above currents GBX 149.68 stock price. Vodafone Group PLC had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 240 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Kepler Cheuvreux. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of VOD in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Berenberg.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.73 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 6.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

