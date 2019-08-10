Morgan Stanley Position In Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Was Has Boosted; As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 7,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 147,404 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 139,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 354,783 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.95 million shares traded or 114.54% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 25/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +8.2 PTS AFTER +9.5 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN CONSUMER SPENDING +0.7 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bridgewater Associate LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc reported 5,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 18,347 shares. Community Tru owns 187,170 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 480 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% or 5,871 shares. Pacific Glob Investment reported 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.13% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 546,787 shares. 94,512 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Amer Interest owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 124,627 shares. Sound Shore Ct holds 3.36% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3.67M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 10,312 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 29,676 shares.

