Morgan Stanley Position in Mutualfirst Finl (MFSF) Cut by $311,460 as Share Price Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Holding in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Has Decreased by $7.60 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.01 million, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 7.65 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc (MFSF) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.18% . The institutional investor held 4,557 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 15,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Mutualfirst Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 9,730 shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MFSF’s profit will be $5.90 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 817,305 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $75.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MFSF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.09 million shares or 0.54% more from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,670 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated. Federated Investors Pa holds 1,578 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 2,755 shares or 0% of the stock. American Grp Inc invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 64,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) for 4,122 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). 6,795 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,314 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc holds 23,400 shares. Moreover, Fj Mngmt Limited Co has 0.81% invested in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Savara, Inc. (SVRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does MutualFirst Financial’s (NASDAQ:MFSF) Share Price Gain of 70% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Zacks.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MutualFirst Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

