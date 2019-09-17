Morgan Stanley Position in Fireeye (FEYE) Cut by $5.38 Million as Shares Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 384,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 313,325 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

