Morgan Stanley (MS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Both Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) are each other’s competitor in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley 44 1.85 N/A 4.59 9.71 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 202 2.24 N/A 22.58 9.75

In table 1 we can see Morgan Stanley and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Morgan Stanley’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 0.00% 11.6% 0.9% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Morgan Stanley is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Morgan Stanley and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 0 1 3.00 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $61, and a 39.68% upside potential. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $253.75 average price target and a 18.72% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Morgan Stanley is looking more favorable than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Morgan Stanley and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 74.6% respectively. Morgan Stanley’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.43% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morgan Stanley -2.07% 1.39% -6.33% 4.14% -12.46% 12.38% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -0.86% 6.41% 7.52% 8.72% -7.88% 31.77%

For the past year Morgan Stanley’s stock price has smaller growth than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services. Its Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, credit and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors, small-to-medium sized businesses, and institutions. The companyÂ’s Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products, as well as managed futures products to a group of clients across institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.