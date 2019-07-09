Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Rose While Insight 2811 Has Raised by $335,286 Its Stake; As National Grid Plc (NGG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 456,952 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID WORKING TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC CARS ROLLOUT IN U.K; 29/05/2018 – EPA ANNOUNCES $100M PACT WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR CLEANUP; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Bonfield steps down; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FINAL DIV 30.44 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH INSURANCE AGREES LONGEVITY SWAP DEAL WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR 2 BLN STG OF PENSIONER LIABILITIES; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID AGREES TO REIMBURSE EPA FOR RESPONSE COSTS:FILING; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC -FY GROUP RETURN ON EQUITY OF 12.3% (2016/17: 11.7%)

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 7.05M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reports record first-quarter profit and revenue; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Sickles Joins Aries Conlon Capital as SVP Originations; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 MET COAL PRICE FORECAST 41% TO $209; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 36,119 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 171,332 shares. 47,844 were accumulated by Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp. Century holds 18,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 502,396 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Calamos Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.37M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 259,578 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.07% or 14,195 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 25,040 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.64% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Loews holds 0% or 5,653 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Adage Cap Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4.01M shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).