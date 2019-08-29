Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined While Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Holding by $1.39 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Position by $4.22 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 9.56M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Morgan Stanley EUR Benchmark 3NC2 FRN 3mE +50-55; 08/05/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.20 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Salaries (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Morgan Stanley Reports Record Revenues; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reaping Up to $100 Million After Cigna Deal; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 553.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 34,629 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 6,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares to 74,587 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 257,275 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Duff Phelps Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 46,978 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). E&G Advisors LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,900 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 104,845 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 408 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 520,118 shares. Paw Capital holds 0.63% or 15,000 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,870 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 711,333 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 133,958 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc holds 0.05% or 4,903 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Capital Management Llc owns 101,771 shares. Cambridge Trust Communications stated it has 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 254,240 shares. Golub Grp Llc holds 0.05% or 4,236 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lesa Sroufe Comm stated it has 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 16,607 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has 2.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 56,456 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 4,345 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.58% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 242,060 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 114,675 shares. 200,000 were reported by Primecap Management Communication Ca. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or holds 59,490 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Incorporated has 23,135 shares.