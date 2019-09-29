Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Coatue Management Increased Position

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 41,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534.62M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 338.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 17,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 22,632 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $992,000, up from 5,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 8.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS VOTED ON PROPOSAL TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9,544 shares to 8,877 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,058 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 59.49M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cap Ca has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,365 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 36 shares. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 860 shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cadence Capital stated it has 58,466 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 2.81M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 3.51 million shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability has 400 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 182,336 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kempen Mngmt Nv has 17,167 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Capital Management Ltd has 2.36% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “‘Blame the Lenders’ Says Thomas Cook Boss About The Collapse – LearnBonds” published on September 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 79,457 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $167.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 2.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,217 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.