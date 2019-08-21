Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined While Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Jana Partners Has Raised Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 4.97 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TEAMS UP WITH TAIWAN PE FUND TO BID FOR CNS: EDN; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PCT VS. 24 PCT REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Cybersecurity firm Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reaping Up to $100 Million After Cigna Deal; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 1.85 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh (Prn) by 3.75M shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 5.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn).

