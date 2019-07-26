Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Rose While Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Trimmed Holding by $645,498; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Increased Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 342,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.68 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.69M, up from 5.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 287,252 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 15,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,239 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 29,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 3.90 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era; 05/04/2018 – CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD XRF.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 13/03/2018 – GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC GPOR.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 660P FROM 620P; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women; 13/03/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 EUROS FROM 145 EUROS

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr B by 27,305 shares to 44,981 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.18% or 736,710 shares. Allstate reported 113,482 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.43% stake. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 168,188 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has 548,365 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 968,675 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 0.55% or 23,698 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 4,389 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Com owns 43,836 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.23% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,984 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33M shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.07% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 166,431 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 76 shares. Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6,929 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cambiar Ltd reported 86,492 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd owns 120,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.62% or 5.68M shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6,794 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 128,921 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 598,691 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Voya Investment Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. 346,721 are owned by American Incorporated. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 4,646 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

