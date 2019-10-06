Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Holding; Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Declined While Weber Alan W Decreased by $614,970 Its Position

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 69,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.61B, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 5.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.01 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 274,097 shares to 801,093 shares, valued at $64.63 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 103,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Ahead of Jobs Report – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.67M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Llc invested in 0.04% or 4,724 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 798,853 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 264,041 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 7,730 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 46,013 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 41,373 are owned by Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 22,908 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 24,614 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 88,138 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 143,567 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Covington Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,142 shares. Tdam Usa has 222,852 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 21,880 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Entercom Communications (ETM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom: Don’t Overlook This 5% Yield Concern – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Negative Sentiment In Entercom Communications Is Misconceived – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Spike Eskin takes on more responsibility after 1210 WPHT program director departs – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 56,587 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 23,641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 74,219 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,499 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Nomura Holdings stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Amer Incorporated invested in 78,632 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.87 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 110,318 shares. Venator Mgmt Ltd reported 500,000 shares stake. New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Captrust accumulated 0% or 1,157 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.