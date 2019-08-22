Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Lowered Its Holding by $310.93 Million; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.29 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 5.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 5.19 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – Australia Consumer Confidence +0.3% to 119.6 in Week Ending May 6: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SPOKESMAN COMMENTS BY TELEPHONE; 09/04/2018 – Brazos to Sell Permian Units to Morgan Stanley for $1.75 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Splits With Nomura Over Emerging-Market Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, harassment -CNN; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holds 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell as Central Banks Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 286,666 shares in its portfolio. 27,542 are owned by Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corp. 438,613 were accumulated by Umb Financial Bank N A Mo. Nomura holds 0.14% or 769,439 shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested in 0.02% or 938 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 105,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 38,546 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.23% or 1.45 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability stated it has 10,148 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication has 0.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Federated Pa owns 446,260 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office invested in 77,844 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc owns 8,704 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 57,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eqis Capital owns 63,957 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0% stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.63% or 286,508 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Lc has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 0.04% or 803 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Investment has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,111 shares. First In holds 1,382 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 1.35% or 13.51M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.00M shares.