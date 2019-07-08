Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut by $9.52 Million Its Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Price Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 35,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.09 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 226,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 263,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 3.07M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit jumps 40 pct on trading boost; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 407 FROM DKK 402; 07/03/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 160 FROM EUR 110; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY-LED GROUP TO ADVISE ON INA BUYBACK: PLENKOVIC

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Technologies Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 313,692 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 11,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.85 million for 28.50 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.