Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Rose While Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Cintas (CTAS) Holding Has Lifted by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management analyzed 60,500 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 2,260 shares as the company's stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,070 shares to 15,590 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,960 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Internation.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Cintas Stock Rocketed 41% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer & Danaher – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106. TYSOE RONALD W had sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" published on July 14, 2019.

