Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined While Wellcome Trust LTD Increased Its Stake; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Lifted Its Holding by $808,990

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fincl Consulate owns 1,522 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has 24,987 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,033 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.03% or 1,328 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 155,053 shares stake. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Of Vermont has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 3.87M shares stake. Bailard owns 9,458 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 89,543 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Axa owns 0.42% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 585,204 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 3,909 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha" published on August 22, 2019, Reuters.com published: "Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire" with publication date: August 14, 2019.