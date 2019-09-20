Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased by $301.59 Million Its Holding; Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Paychex (PAYX)

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 3.06M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS ELECT ALL DIRECTORS W/AT LEAST 98%; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE INWT.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.70; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 26,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 240,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.81 million, up from 214,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 622,525 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette Invs stated it has 2.52% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 180,303 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage invested in 0.23% or 9,032 shares. Holderness Invests Comm holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,656 shares. Price Mngmt Inc holds 0.56% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Ltd holds 2,571 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 2,000 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank invested in 12,812 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 2.41 million shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Puzo Michael J stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 881,118 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 240,725 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.21% or 20,325 shares in its portfolio. Money Mgmt Lc invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 154,598 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $190.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 5.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23 million shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 770,008 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 28,331 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated stated it has 97,726 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Limited stated it has 8.90M shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Earnest Lc owns 484,606 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lourd holds 0.04% or 10,652 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Caprock Group holds 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 9,184 shares. 10,102 are owned by King Wealth. Gideon Capital Advsr invested 0.34% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 304,052 shares. Sterling Management Llc has invested 0.61% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 17,963 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn owns 67,832 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 193,200 shares.

