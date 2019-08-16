Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined While Arrow Financial Trimmed Its Position; Burney Co Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake as Shares Rose

Burney Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 28,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.31. About 1.74M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp analyzed 10,871 shares as the company's stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 8.61 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Vermont invested in 9,691 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227,430 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0.21% or 671,650 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management reported 1,068 shares stake. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 600 shares. Lenox Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New York-based Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 23,071 shares. 733,288 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Conning accumulated 25,814 shares. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 8,000 are owned by Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability. Kbc Nv reported 848,623 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year's $1.17 per share. MS's profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 54,540 shares to 134,692 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.