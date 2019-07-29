Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Lifted by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc; Hound Partners Decreased Its Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) as Market Valuation Rose

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 3.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.15M shares traded or 139.30% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 4.41M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – CHRISTIANSON: XI’S REASSURANCES `GREAT NEWS’ FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley earnings: $1.45 a share, vs. $1.25 EPS expected; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,482 are owned by Allstate. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp has 6,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 634,557 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated owns 59,621 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Davidson Advsr invested in 0.67% or 151,495 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd reported 15,654 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group reported 66,519 shares. Denali Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com has 3.97 million shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 24,300 shares. Nomura holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 769,439 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co holds 10,419 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp owns 1.28M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 68,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Management stated it has 5.55 million shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 23,500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 4,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,738 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.53 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

