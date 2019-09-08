Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Has Upped by Wellcome Trust Ltd; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Cut Position

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87 million, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.63B, EST. $1.40B; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO FINANCE $250BN IN LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Creek Acquires Full Tilt Capital for Blockchain Push; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 14.9%

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

