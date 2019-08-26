Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Has Upped by Bb&T Securities Llc; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Shares Declined While North Star Investment Management Increased by $1.22 Million Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 151,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 436,828 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 285,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 9.73M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350P FROM 330P; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES BUSINESS POSTED BEST RESULTS SINCE 2007 -CFO; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 07/03/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 160 FROM EUR 110; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 18,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 9,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 5,155 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Waddell & Reed Incorporated reported 813,886 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.09% stake. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 239,740 shares. Mathes Inc owns 24,820 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Acg Wealth reported 16,270 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,075 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Pettee Investors has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,957 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares to 9,663 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) by 313,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,140 shares, and cut its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt has 1,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.12% or 16,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 19,250 are owned by Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 76,900 shares. 25,820 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 848,623 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Communication has 0.28% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 65,600 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 884 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.89% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 167,567 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mrj Capital has invested 1.41% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).